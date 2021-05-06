Fresh Direct Produce Group of Companies Requalifies for Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Status

Vancouver, BC – Fresh Direct Produce Ltd. (“Fresh Direct”), and its partner companies Mike & Mike’s Organics, Islands West Manufacturers, and Emperor Specialty Foods are honoured to be one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies over the past decade. This prestigious national award is sponsored by CIBC, Deloitte Private, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

“Our Team is honoured to receive its tenth consecutive Best Managed Companies Award. We are celebrating our 18th anniversary with exceptional growth and business development across Western and Central Canada. Our teams persevered during this pandemic in continuing to provide nutritious and healthy produce to millions of Canadians daily and increased our support to our communities where we serve. We continue to provide financial and in-kind donations to the Food Banks and various local community groups to support the most vulnerable population.” says President and CEO Davis Yung.

The Fresh Direct Produce Group is one of Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers with distribution centres in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Sourcing and importing over 1,500 ethnic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries, Fresh Direct distributes quality produce to grocery retailers and foodservice distributors across Canada. The Group’s commitment to growth and development allows them to attract and align with the best growers, customers, and talents in the industry.

For additional information about Fresh Direct Produce, please contact: jozef.hubburmin@freshdirectproduce.com.

For more information about Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program, please visit: www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca