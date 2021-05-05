Oppy Receives Double Decade Honors for Best Managed

Proving its adaptability for 20 years and beyond, Oppy has been chosen as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies yet again, as the grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce emerges from an unprecedented year.

Applicants for this prestigious award are analyzed by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. Evaluated by overall business performance, successful candidates also demonstrate leadership in areas of strategy; capabilities and innovation; culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Oppy has been chosen every year since it first applied in 2001, and has been a part of the program’s Platinum Club for 14 years.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the 20th time,” said Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson, recently named the recipient of the 2021 CPMA Lifetime Achievement Award and 2021 BCPMA Lifetime Achievement Award. “Even for a company as enduring as Oppy, two decades is a long time in the life of an organization. We’ve seen a lot of change and have made the most of the opportunities that came our way. I believe our terrific team, strategic vision for the future and ability to continuously adapt have made it possible for us to sustain this honor, and I’m really proud of everyone involved.”

Companies were also judged by new performance metrics in 2021, such as enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow. Anderson credits adapting quickly and seamlessly to a work-from-home environment, pivoting to changing consumer buying habits and maintaining a culture of great people working together as a few reasons why Oppy was able to deliver on this updated evaluation.

This recognition follows Oppy’s 2021 distinctions including BC’s Top Employers, Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

Winners will be honored at a virtual gala that will address leading-edge business issues key to the success of today’s leaders. Anderson will sit on the “Leading Canadian Business Forward Through Purpose” panel session which will cover how Oppy has embedded purpose into its business and how its journey around social responsibility and sustainability has contributed to an engaged workplace driven by creativity and innovation.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and TMX Group.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside diverse greenhouse products, grapes, stone fruit, cherries and beyond. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.