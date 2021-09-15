Oppy Welcomes Ocean Spray Cranberry Season With Inspirited Holiday Perspective

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Having spent the last festive season socially-distanced from family and friends, this year’s layers of protection and eased restrictions will unite folks in more traditional ways once again. Leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce, Oppy, looks toward putting Ocean Spray® cranberries at the center of rejoicing tables.

“Last year we wondered if people would still commemorate the holidays with classic dinner favorites,” said Oppy’s Senior Vice President of Sales for North America Brett Libke. “Ocean Spray found that they did, just on a smaller serving plate, in their tight-knit bubbles. While we aren’t through this thing yet, we are proud to provide a traditional item like the cranberry that evokes happy family times in so many, in this new era.” Data found that during that period millennials embraced tradition by hosting their own small gatherings, being the greatest increase to do so compared to other age groups, noted Libke.

Eric Sinsigalli, Director of Sales at Ocean Spray, shared that last season’s ‘Togetherness’ concept has evolved into its 2021 ‘#BetterTogether’ holiday campaign. “We have a new perspective on what matters. This holiday season, it’s all about quality — of the food we serve and of the friends and family we choose to share it with. Traditions mean even more as we host our first holiday, or take on new meaning as we reunite generations in the kitchen. It’s about flavors, both beloved and new, that taste even better, when we’re together.”

The ‘#BetterTogether’ campaign will include brand collaborations, influencer marketing, events and virtual experiences, digital media, and consumer marketing with sweepstakes and display opportunities. Sinsigalli notes that displays improve conversion, increasing dollar velocity by 174% when Ocean Spray® cranberries are supported with a display.

“We know that Ocean Spray® cranberries are well-positioned to bring people together. It’s that familiar, trusted and beloved brand that consumers of all ages seek out for their special cranberry sauce during the holidays,” said Brand and Key Account Manager TJ Wilson, who heads the brand strategy for Ocean Spray products at Oppy, noting that Ocean Spray commands nearly 60% of fresh cranberry market share throughout the fall and early winter. “I can absolutely relate, last year my own family didn’t get together for the holidays, and with that, missed out on my grandmother’s homemade cranberry sauce. Like many, I’m most excited to enjoy some of those traditional sensory moments with loved ones again.”

“With the cranberry harvest season beginning mid-September, total crop and volumes are on track, similar to last season. Wisconsin is Ocean Spray’s largest growing region and we’re very optimistic to have a strong 2021 harvest,” shared Sinsigalli.

Building its relationship for over a half-century, Oppy and Ocean Spray became partners in 2003 to market fresh cranberries. Since then, Ocean Spray’s presence in the produce department has expanded significantly to include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, citrus and grapes through its partnership with Oppy.

“While the produce section often faces challenges with label pollution, this time of year is a good reminder to consumers that the same label they know and love for its cranberries also provides exceptional products throughout the department year-round,” Wilson remarked.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative’s cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good — creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: oceanspray.com