Oppy Honored For Agile Management Style and Sustainable Growth

A testament to its consistent excellence, Oppy has been chosen by Deloitte as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies for the 19th consecutive year, highlighting the adaptability and innovative approach of the global produce grower, marketer and distributor.

A member of the program’s lauded Platinum Club for over a dozen years, Oppy’s strong performance and sustainable growth is one of the defining criteria behind its continued selection over the years, as well as its ongoing investment in innovation, technology and talent.

“The entire management team at Oppy is honored to be selected from among an increasingly competitive field,” said Oppy’s Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson. “We’ve always placed great emphasis on ensuring that our growth is sustainable, which means that the success of our customers, our people and our communities is also our success. By placing a greater focus on adaptability, innovation and talent, Oppy is also ensuring its continued success for many decades more.”

The award, which is sponsored by global financial services company Deloitte, as well as CIBC, Canadian Business Magazine, Queen’s Smith School of Business and the TMX Group, recognizes organizations for their forward-thinking leadership and long-term approach to business. The Platinum Club honors top-performing companies that have earned a place among the best in the country for seven years or more.

Applications undergo rigorous screening and assessment by a panel of Deloitte and CIBC leaders who review each case to determine eligibility. While companies are judged based on financial performance, the Best Managed program also focuses on a number of areas to measure management strength, including strategy, capability and commitment.

One of Canada’s best managed companies since 2001, this recognition follows similar accolades attained by Oppy including the 2019 BC Top Employers and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures awards, all of which serve to highlight the different facets to Oppy’s hard-earned success over 162 years of growth.

A few of Oppy’s recent highlights include expanding its Ocean Spray branded assortment and scale, achieving its position as Peru’s top-volume North American grape marketer and notable progress in the development of sustainable packaging solutions.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.