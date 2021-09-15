NatureSweet Nationally Launches Ready to Eat “To Go” Line

SAN ANTONIO, TX – NatureSweet is proud to bring its new “To Go” line, a highly innovative product that combines three different innovations into a first in the snacking tomato category: Ready-to-Eat snacking tomatoes, in a single-use format and in a crush-resistance packaging, enabling consumers across North America to carry a healthy snack with them and growing the category for the retailers.

The product is already available to all NatureSweet retailers, with Kroger being the first to jump into this category growth opportunity, successfully partnering with promotions and displays across all divisions.

“We are very excited about our new To Go innovation, since it’s one that will make the whole category grow, and want to give special thanks to Kroger for their terrific support in releasing this, Ready to Eat, very tasty and healthy snack to the market.”, said Rodolfo Spielmann, President and CEO of NatureSweet.

The “To Go” healthy snacks are offered on the sweetest and best-selling tomatoes in North America, CHERUBS, and the delicious and also top-selling CONSTELLATION tomato brands. “We are expecting to be highly incremental to the category as consumers look for healthier snacks at home and on the go.”, said Lori Castillo, Vice President of Marketing of NatureSweet, “We are excited to bring a no excuses choice to all consumers that want to eat very tasty and healthier snacks but have very little time to food prep ahead of their demanding days.” The “To Go” products are great for all occasions, conveniently washed and ready to eat, perfectly portioned packed in a newly engineered crush-proof, breathable lid package in which the tomatoes can live longer and retain their natural freshness. They come in a single portion package or in a set of three to share with family and friends.

Whether consumers are going back to school, planning for their family’s week, or grabbing a quick snack TO GO on their lunch break, these little packs help shoppers meet their busy lifestyles in a healthy and delicious way. Many people in the U.S. are trying to take control of their health by eating nutritious and fresh produce, but they didn’t have an easy way to incorporate it into their busy routines until now!

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® is the single source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables driven by the leading and best-tasting tomatoes brand. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 full-time Associates and is sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores, and food service operators in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.