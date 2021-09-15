Honeybear Organic Distribution Increases

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands kicked off their organic apple and pear harvest last month and expect to complete domestic harvest in October. As more of their organic trees come into production this season, Honeybear will have a significantly larger domestic organic crop. Organic Gala, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Fujis, Pink Lady and Cosmic Crisp will all be available this season.

Honeybear Brands currently provides a year-round organic apple and pear solution using their large, and increasing, domestic supply for the majority of the sales year. In late summer, they meet demand with their Southern Hemisphere organic program. This dual-hemisphere program provides retailers with a year-round solution.

“As the largest grower of organic Honeycrisp in the Southern Hemisphere, Honeybear provides a high-volume, year-round organic Honeycrisp program,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “The company is proud to provide retail partners with year-round supply assurance for organic apple and pear programs as we recognize the importance to maintaining high quality organics on the retail deck twelve months a year.”

Organic Cubbies™ are small fruit, 2lbs, apple pouches that complement that full product line of organic Honeybear offerings. “Our Cubbies pouches have bright, rich colors providing the merchandising anchor for this attention-grabbing organic display,” continues Roper. Cubbie pouches were introduced with great success in 2018 as consumers love “The Bear” and our highly kid friendly consumer forward packaging drove organic sales.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear still employs the same hands-on, personal attention to each and every apple variety produced while holding to responsible sustainability practices. As a leading vertically integrated, dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, Honeybear offers supply of premium apples and pears on a year-round basis. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

