U.S. Apples Regain Access to India

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) is thrilled with today’s announcement that India will lift its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. apples. We applaud the work of the Biden Administration and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative that achieved this important victory.

USApple was an invited guest of the White House at the arrival ceremony for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. “We were honored to be part of this important day for U.S.-India relations,” said USApple President and CEO, Jim Bair.

With today’s announcement, India will remove its retaliatory tariffs within 90 days. USApple’s Board of Directors met with White House staff in March and advocated for this resolution.

“U.S. apple growers can now begin the work of competing for, and hopefully regaining, this critical market,” said Bair. “We look forward to once again shipping great apples to this valued trading partner.”

Prior to the U.S. imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum from India in 2018, the country was the number two market for U.S. apples – and quickly growing. When India retaliated by bringing total tariffs on U.S. apples to 70 percent, sales fell to nearly zero, costing U.S. growers half a billion dollars in sales.

India is now the world’s most populous nation, and with this important trade resolution, U.S. growers have the opportunity to be one of their biggest apple suppliers once again.

USApple is a member-driven association that represents all segments of the apple industry, including growers, packers, shippers, marketers, processors, suppliers, state/regional associations, and other businesses engaged in the industry. We are the national voice and resource center serving the American apple industry which supports 150,000 jobs, generating more than $8 billion in total wages, and is responsible for almost $23 billion in economic output.