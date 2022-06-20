good natured and Gourmet Fresh Produce Company, Girl & Dug Farm, are Rooted in Sustainability

VANCOUVER, BC – good natured Products Inc. (the “Company” or “good natured®“) (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to welcome gourmet fresh produce grower, Girl & Dug Farm as a customer embracing sustainability via earth-friendly packaging from good natured®, made from annually renewable, 99% plant-based materials.

Girl & Dug Farm is a second-generation family-run business growing unique fruits and vegetables for some of the top chefs in the world on their 180-acre farm in San Marcos, California. They ship bespoke produce boxes to some of the best restaurants nationwide, including Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. Girl & Dug has also expanded their business model to include custom produce boxes for at-home gourmet meals (Michelin-star chef not included!). With the changing landscape of eating trends and growing food security expectations, they also had to account for the logistics challenge of finding durable packaging that makes their produce look as good as it tastes and is functional within their shipping requirements.

good natured® earth-friendly packaging was the ideal solution to meet Girl & Dug Farm’s need for functionality, durability, and sustainability impact. “good natured® offered us everything we were looking for in sustainable packaging: great design that shows off our product and protects it from damage in shipping, great customer service and reliability,” shared Aaron Choi, Owner of Girl & Dug Farm. “Everything from our hiring practices, growing methods, and packaging choices must be an extension of who we are and what we love to do. We’re fortunate to have found a partner like good natured® to work alongside us to reach our sustainability goals.”

Growing consumer demand for healthier products was another key driver for why the California-based business began looking for viable alternatives to petroleum-based packaging. All age groups, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are more aware of the negative health and environmental impacts of everyday consumer products and how they are packaged. They increasingly expect brands and retailers to be more socially and environmentally responsible, they look to connect with brands that reflect their beliefs, and they’re willing to pay a premium for eco-friendly or sustainable products.1

“Companies and consumers want to do the right thing, but not at the expense of quality, performance or service,” added Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. “Our business model makes it easy for all sizes of business to switch to plant-based products that perform equal to, or better than, the petroleum-based options we’re replacing. We’re excited to partner with Girl & Dug Farm, who are making a conscious decision to enhance their product offering with sustainable packaging.”

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at:

investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America’s leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

About Girl & Dug Farm

Girl & Dug Farm piques people’s curiosity through creative farming and making game-changing produce easily accessible and approachable for every kitchen. Beyond food for sustenance, the Girl & Dug Farm experience integrates farmed food and its storied journey to your plate.

For more information: girlndug.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

* Source: Meta for Business: Business Marketing Research and Intelligence