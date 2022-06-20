Eastern Produce Council Hosts 47th Annual Golf Outing

The Eastern Produce Council hosted its 47th Annual Golf Outing on Tuesday, June 14th, at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ. It was a beautiful day, shared with industry friends out on the links. This year, the council went back to hosting the event on a weekday, as opposed to a weekend, and switched to a Lunch and Dinner format, versus Breakfast and Lunch which was well received, based on the strong turnout of players.

Following golf and, a Cocktail Hour and Dinner, Rich Martin represented the EPC’s Golf Committee announcing the winners on the course and in the Raffles. He thanked everyone for supporting the event, including Gold Sponsors (Dole and Giorgio), Bronze Sponsors (A&J Produce, Affinity Group, Lancaster Farms, and T.F. Produce), Putting Contest Sponsor (Suja), and a host of many others highlighted around the golf course.

On the course, the winning team was Raul Millan, Eurice Rojas, Oscar Castro, and Johnnie Pandolfino of Vision Import Group and the Second place team was Ed Swartz of Nasoya, Kurt Zuhlke of Produce Packaging, and Mark Gartenfeld.

Closest to the Pin winners were Josh Minton of Donio, Gary Roselli of Allegiance Retail Services, Jeff Garrison of Sunsweet, and Chris Hill of Little Leaf. Dylan Dembeck of Minkus Onions won the Longest Drive, and James Ferrier of organicgirl and Jay DeCamp of JOH split the Putting Contest Prize of $1,000. Mike Kominsky of Ventura Foods won the Grand Prize Drawing of a new set of golf clubs and bag.

Next up on the calendar for the Eastern Produce Council is a Tailgate Event at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, September 20th!