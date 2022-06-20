Vandenberg Optimistic for its Summer Citrus Season

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. is preparing for a busy summer citrus season as it finishes a successful end to the winter citrus season with Morocco. With the final Moroccan Nadorcotts shipped and sold, the first easy peelers from Peru and Uruguay have already arrived and volume will be picking up slowly in the coming weeks as Chile and South Africa enter the fold.

“We have a fantastic portfolio of citrus products which include mandarins, oranges, Cara Caras, lemons, grapefruits and tangelos,” says John Paap, Brand Manager at Jac. Vandenberg. “We make it easy for our customers to fulfill all their summer citrus needs with a one stop shop.” While logistical challenges will likely continue, there is optimism for a smooth summer with high quality fruit. One new product that Vandenberg will be offering this summer are organic lemons from Argentina which recently gained entry into the United States. First arrivals are expected in July. “Organics continue to grow in demand and the fact that we can now offer one of the world’s best lemons in organic format is very exciting,” says Paap.

Vandenberg’s excitement for this coming summer citrus season doesn’t end there. The company’s award winning bio netting packs continue to receive strong demand and support from both retailers and consumers alike. “We are encouraged to see retailers and consumers gravitating towards this particular package. We know how amazing this netting is for closing the regenerative loop and it’s exciting to see others feel the same way,” says Paap. The netting, made 100% from beechwood tree fibers, is fully home compostable and produced with significantly lower environmental impact versus its plastic counterpart. “This summer, we are introducing new artwork for our tags used on the bio netting,” says Paap. “The new artwork does a fabulous job calling out the unique elements of the pack. Consumers will know straight away and without question this netting is made from tree fibers and home compostable.” The bio netting pack is available for Bagu brand oranges and lemons and SUNRAYS® brand mandarins.

For a second consecutive year, Vandenberg, via its SUNRAYS® brand, will be supporting Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign. The campaign gives children fun ways to keep reading and learning this summer, while also helping provide support and resources to kids in rural America most impacted by inequality. From June 1st until September 8, every link that is clicked or QR code that is scanned by Save the Children supporters will help unlock donations of books, educational materials and healthy food for kids living in some of America’s most impoverished, rural communities. Children living in rural poverty face significant, persistent and unique challenges such as hunger, low education outcomes and lack of access to opportunity. Every day, Save the Children works to ensure these children have a healthy, strong foundation to thrive as learners and in life. “As a family company that understands firsthand the impact of nurturing future generations, we are proud to support Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign,” says Paap. “To promote this campaign, we will be featuring a QR code on our SUNRAYS® mandarins packages all summer long that will direct consumers to the campaign’s landing page that features terrific content for children and adults alike.” For more information on the campaign, visit SavetheChildren.org/READ.

For all your summer citrus needs, contact Jac Vandenberg at 914-964-900 or email sales@sunraysfruits.com.