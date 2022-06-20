Rosati’s Pizza Brings New Vitalite™ Vegan-Certified Cheese to Its Menu

CHICAGO – To meet growing consumer interest and demand for plant-based food options, Rosati’s Pizza is bringing Vitalite™, avegan-certified, dairy-free cheese alternative from Saputo Dairy USA (SDUSA), to the menu at its Buffalo Grove location, starting this month. Vitalite™ Shredded Mozzarella Style cheese will be available as an ingredient on all 12-inch and 14-inch pizzas.

For nearly a century, Rosati’s has lived by the words of founder Saverio “Sam” Rosati, “Give the people what they want” and has prided itself on creating authentic, Chicago-style pizza that uses only the best ingredients.

“We are excited to expand our Buffalo Grove menu with a limited trial run of Vitalite™ plant-based cheese,” said Jeff Rosati, chief financial officer at Rosati’s Pizza. “Customers with dietary restrictions can now enjoy the quality pizza Rosati’s is known for by substituting our classic whole milk mozzarella with Vitalite™, a vegan-certified, dairy-free alternative.”

The popularity of plant-based cheese continues to grow among people who are increasingly following a flexible eating style that includes plant-based foods and beverages while also allowing some animal products.

“According to global market research firm Mintel, nearly half of all U.S. consumers say they follow a flexitarian approach to eating, so having quality plant-based options on the menu is a must,” said David Cherrie, SDUSA Vice President, Marketing and Innovation. “In what is predicted to be the biggest year yet for plant-based foods, Rosati’s is getting ahead of the game and offering Chicagoland pizza lovers a delicious plant-based pizza alternative featuring Vitalite™ that fits in with today’s consumer lifestyle needs.”

A social listening study conducted by Saputo shows that consumers feel current vegan cheese offerings do not deliver on key attributes such as taste, texture and performance. As one of the world’s top 10 dairies, Saputo saw an opportunity to create a better vegan cheese with its introduction of the Vitalite™ brand of products for both restaurant and at-home use.

Learn more about Vitalite™ at Vitalite.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @VitaliteUSA. For more information on Rosati’s Pizza, visit RosatisPizza.com. To order your favorite pizza topped with Vitalite™, go to: https://www.rosatispizza.com/location/buffalo-grove-il/

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo Dairy USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Products are sold under a variety of the company’s brand names, as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo Dairy USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese, and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

About Rosati’s Pizza

Established in Chicago by the Rosati brothers in 1964, Rosati’s Pizza is a family pizzeria rooted in tradition and authentic Italian flavor. For five generations, Rosati’s has served up REAL Chicago pizza and Italian classics made from the freshest local ingredients, following original family recipes. Rosati’s Pizza is known for its four delicious styles of Chicago Pizza: Traditional Thin Crust, Unique Double Dough, World Famous Chicago Deep Dish and Authentic Stuffed. Rosati’s delivers generous portions of Italian favorites to neighborhoods and towns across the country. Customer favorites also include hearty pasta bowls, sandwiches and buttery breadsticks. Follow Rosati’s Pizza on Facebook and Instagram.