Impossible Milk Could be Coming to Your Cereal Bowl

New York – Impossible Foods, the company known for making plant-based meat designed to taste, cook and look like real meat, may soon get into milk.

An Impossible milk, which is still in development, would be nothing like soy or other plant-based milks, promised CEO Pat Brown. Instead, the company wants the beverage to taste like the real thing. Any such drink is a long way from shelves, if it ever makes it to the market.

The company announced on Tuesday that it is planning to double its research and development team over the next 12 months in order to help it develop more plant-based products, like milk, and work on other initiatives. It has raised $700 million this year, and will use some of that to fund the hiring spree.

