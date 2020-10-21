Califia Farms Expands Distribution of New Plant Butters Nationally as Hunger For Plant-based Foods Fuels Company Growth

LOS ANGELES – Califia Farms,® a leading, independently-owned, plant-based food and beverage company, is announcing national distribution for its new Plant Butters. The plant-based alternative to dairy butter is the first product outside the company’s current beverage portfolio of plant-based milk, creamers, drinkable yogurts and cold brew coffee. Plant Butters are now available nationally at Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Target and other natural and major retailers.

An alternative dairy pioneer, Califia Farms is committed to expanding its range of products to satisfy the growing consumer interest in plant-based products. With the plant-based butter category worth $198 million and sales growing 8% in the past year and 15% over the past two years, [i] Califia Farms Plant Butters address consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy butter.

“With people of all generations – especially Gen Z – eating more plant-based foods, [ii] now is the perfect time to introduce more delicious, plant-based options that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle. Our Plant Butters spread, melt and bake just like dairy butter, but have a clean label and high quality ingredients,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. “We will continue to innovate and introduce products that are better for people and the planet.”

Califia Farms Plant Butters can be used just like dairy butter in cooking and baking recipes, or simply spreading on toast or vegetables. Available in Sea Salt with Avocado Oil and Sea Salt with Olive Oil, the spreads have incredible flavor and texture and have:

A whole food base : made with cashews, which provide healthy fats, and tiger nuts, a small root vegetable from Africa that are high in antioxidants and prebiotic fiber

: made with cashews, which provide healthy fats, and tiger nuts, a small root vegetable from Africa that are high in antioxidants and prebiotic fiber Heart-healthy oils : high-quality avocado and olive oils at concentrations exceeding those in leading plant spreads

: high-quality avocado and olive oils at concentrations exceeding those in leading plant spreads Cultures and nutritional yeast : churned longer for a rich, authentically buttery flavor

: churned longer for a rich, authentically buttery flavor No: canola or palm oil, trans fats, soy, lactose, or GMOs

Plant Butters are available now and have an MSRP of $4.99 for an 8 oz. tub.

Visit the Califia Farms blog for recipes featuring our new Plant Butters and other Califia products.

Instagram and Twitter: @CalifiaFarms #PlantTheFuture www.califiafarms.com

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ih-FEE-ah” like California)

Inspired by the multicultural and feminine empowerment message of Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and has become one of the fastest-growing natural product companies in the U.S. Renowned for offering the best-tasting plant-based beverages on the market artfully packaged in disruptive curvy bottles, Califia is a leading Plant Milk, Dairy-Free Creamer, Juice and Ready-to-Drink Coffee brand in the Natural and Specialty channels. Califia is also rapidly growing in a range of other channels by creating innovative, great-tasting and better-for-you premium food and beverages that make it easy for consumers to realize that their personal choices directly affect the health of the planet and live dairy-free while tackling the most fundamental issue before humanity today that is slowing human impact on climate change. Califia is on the pursuit to return food to its original nourishing purpose by applying creativity and innovation to make plant-based products that are good for you and good-for-the-world. Learn more at califiafarms.com.

[i] SPINS and The Good Food Institute [ii] GlobalWebIndex study of 20,000 people in April through June 2020 + Hearst Magazines and B3 Intelligence research on attitudes and preferences toward food in August