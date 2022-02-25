OZO Unveils True Bite Experience at Expo West with First-of-its-Kind Plant-Based Chicken and Bacon

LAFAYETTE, Colo. – Colorado plant-based food brand OZO is introducing a True Bite Experience to “flexitarians” and food lovers everywhere with fresh, plant-based takes on classic favorites. For the first time ever, OZO will introduce the True Bite Experience with its new plant-based chicken and bacon products at Natural Products Expo West.

The True Bite Experience brings together everything you know and love about meat, for a complete savory experience, made from plants. With several incredible flavor offerings, the new chicken and bacon products from OZO will satisfy the whole family’s savory cravings in a convenient, easy-to-prepare product. These products will provide healthier options crafted with our unique process that combines cutting edge capabilities, culinary ingenuity and plant-based expertise.

About OZO Plant-Based Bacon:

OZO’s new Plant-Based Bacon satisfies the desire to wake up to the smell, sizzle and taste of bacon, but with zero cholesterol and less fat. The product will be available in stores later this year in three delicious flavors: Cracked Black Pepper, Applewood Smoke and Spicy Jalapeño. Attendees at Expo West will have the exclusive opportunity to taste this product for the first time.

About OZO Plant-Based Chicken Cutlets and Shreds:

OZO Chicken Cutlets and Shreds are a great swap for traditional chicken in family-favorite recipes and a good source of protein and fiber. The tender and juicy products are easy to prepare and create a multi-sensorial eating experience from the look and aroma to the taste and texture. These protein options are available in four delicious seasoning varieties: Garlic & Herb Cutlet, Sea Salt & Pepper Cutlet, BBQ Shreds and Rotisserie-style Shreds. The Plant-Based Chicken Cutlets and Shreds are now in stores that carry OZO products, including Albertsons, Publix, H-E-B and more to come soon. Products will be available for purchase online at ozofoods.com starting February 28.

“What makes our OZO plant-based chicken and bacon unlike anything else on the market is the multi-sensorial experience comparable to that of their meat-based counterparts,” said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. “The goal with all of our OZO products is to bring inspiration to food lovers everywhere with extraordinary plant-based foods that deliver a True Bite eating experience. True Bite is our promise to delight the senses, from first sight to last bite.”

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn. Interested distributors, operators and retailers can connect with Planterra Foods by calling 1-877-5PLANTS.

About Planterra Foods

OZO is owned by Planterra Foods, an innovative, plant-based protein company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices – that are beneficial to both you and the planet – to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO, the first retail brand now available at local grocery stores. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world’s leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.