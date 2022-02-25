Norwegian Salmon is Deforestation-Free Says New Report

The Norwegian salmon farming industry has set a global example by supporting their suppliers of Brazilian soybeans – widely used in salmon feed – to become 100% deforestation- and conversion-free.

A newly published report, by an independent auditor in Brazil, states that the suppliers of Brazilian soybean to Norwegian salmon have accomplished their goal of a deforestation and conversion free supply chain.

Link to download report below.

Norwegian salmon has been fed only certifiably non-deforestation grown soy for many years, but the industry recently joined forces to use market power to drive broader change and end the trade of deforestation soy to other industries as well. The report confirms that the strategy, announced last year, has been a success.

