Norwegian Salmon is Deforestation-Free Says New Report

Norwegian Seafood Council Seafood February 25, 2022

The Norwegian salmon farming industry has set a global example by supporting their suppliers of Brazilian soybeans – widely used in salmon feed – to become 100% deforestation- and conversion-free.

A newly published report, by an independent auditor in Brazil, states that the suppliers of Brazilian soybean to Norwegian salmon have accomplished their goal of a deforestation and conversion free supply chain.

Link to download report below. 

Norwegian salmon has been fed only certifiably non-deforestation grown soy for many years, but the industry recently joined forces to use market power to drive broader change and end the trade of deforestation soy to other industries as well. The report confirms that the strategy, announced last year, has been a success. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Norwegian Seafood Council

Related Articles

Seafood

Give the Gift of Oshēn Salmon this Holiday Season

Oshēn Seafood November 17, 2021

This holiday season, give the gift of Oshēn salmon. Ideal for those last-minute shoppers,Oshēn delivers overnight sustainably raised fresh and frozen Chilean salmon to consumers nationwide in eco-friendly packaging. Arriving seven days fresher than any retailer, and with a variety of dedicated recipes by renowned chefs on the website, Oshēn is sure to impress culinarily inclined friends and family. Special promo code ‘PerfectGift2021’ allows for a 20 percent discount on all purchases of subscription services and one-time boxes from November 15 – December 15.