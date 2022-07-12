Christian Chramer is the New CEO of Norwegian Seafood Council

By unanimous decision, the board of the Norwegian Seafood Council has appointed Christian Chramer (48) as our new CEO.

“We are very pleased to welcome Christian Chramer as the new CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. His broad management experience and strong communication skills will help to lift the Seafood Council further, and we look forward to an exciting collaboration in the future”, says Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Amund Drønen Ringdal.

A return to the Norwegian Seafood Council

Christian Chramer brings extensive experience from the NHO system. For the past seven years, he has been regional director, communications director and joins NSC from a role as area director with responsibility for communication, public relations, and regions in NHO.

