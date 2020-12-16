Norwegian Seafood Council Joins Forces With EAT Ahead of UN Summit On Future Food Systems

NSC and EAT announce partnership ahead of UN summit on future food systems. The aim is to join forces in speaking up for seafood as part of the solution to tackle climate change.

The Norwegian Seafood Council and the non-profit organisation EAT have entered into a partnership to promote increased consumption of sustainable seafood. The aim is to contribute to a crucial shift in global food systems to include more food from the ocean.

The coming year is set to be critical to the future of global food systems: to what and how we eat. The first ever UN summit on food will take place in October 2021, and EAT founder and working chairwoman, Gunhild Stordalen, has been appointed by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to lead efforts to both create demand for healthy and sustainable food and to reduce food waste.

