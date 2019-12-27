Fruit and Vegetables Become United Nations’ Centerpiece for 2021

The 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly has declared 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. The initiative aims at raising awareness on the nutritional and health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption.

The United Nations (UN) acknowledge the inextricable links that exist between agriculture and the entire food system, specifically noting the significant contribution of fruits and vegetables to the food security, generation of income, and employment of smallholders and family farmers. Specific emphasis is placed on the empowerment of women through education, recognizing their role in sustainable farming practices.

In that respect, the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables is meant to serve as a launchpad for the uptake of effective actions that will strengthen the role of smallholder and family farmers in sustainable farming and production. Such actions are expected to have a positive impact in reducing hunger and poverty, enhancing food and nutrition security, improving livelihoods, and contributing to better natural resource management.

