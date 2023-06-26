Norway Exported Seafood Worth NOK 13,1 Billion in May – Saved by the Weak Krone

Norway exported NOK 13.1 billion worth of seafood in May. This is an increase of NOK 816 million, or 7 per cent, compared to the same month in 2022.

“As in April, we also see a significant currency effect in May. The weak Norwegian krone alone contributed to an increase in export value of around NOK 1.5 billion last month. Without this currency development, there would have been a decline in export value. The market situation has now become more demanding”, says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

When measured in euros, export value fell by 8 per cent in May, while measured in dollars it fell by 5 per cent, compared to the same month last year.

