Norway’s Seafood Exports Worth NOK 151.4 Billion in 2022

2022 was the best year ever for Norwegian seafood exports. Norway exported 2.9 million tonnes of seafood to a value of NOK 151.4 billion last year. It is a record for export value and corresponds to 40 million meals every day – all year round.

The value of seafood exports has increased by NOK 30.7 billion, or 25 per cent, compared with the record year 2021.

“Norwegian seafood exports have had a historically strong year behind them. It is happening in a period characterized by war in Europe, galloping energy prices, sky-high inflation, and a weakened global purchasing power. A result of the demanding and troubled times is a sharp rise in prices, which last year resulted in record high prices for important species such as salmon, cod, mackerel, trout, pollock and herring”, Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

