Renate Larsen resigns from Norwegian Seafood Council

After six years as CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, Renate Larsen (46) has made the decision to resign. The decision was hers alone, and she will remain in position throughout her notice period.

“There´s no drama behind my decision. I have had six fantastic and exciting years with the Norwegian Seafood Council. I have had the privilege to work with a competent and adaptable organization that I will miss. There is a time for everything, and it feels that the time is right for me to do something else”, says Renate Larsen, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Support and understanding from the Chairperson

Renate Larsen has communicated her decision to the boards Chairperson, Marianne E. Johnsen, and at a general meeting on Friday afternoon, all employees were informed.

