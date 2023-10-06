Another Strong Quarter For Norwegian Seafood Exports, but a Decline in Value Measured in Euros

Norway exported NOK 42.1 billion worth of seafood in the third quarter. This is an increase of NOK 3.7 billion, or 10 per cent, compared to last year.

”In terms of value, Norwegian seafood exports are still doing well. Salmon, trout, cod and pollack have had a historically strong third quarter behind them. However, it is still the weak Norwegian krone that is the most important driver of value growth”, says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

We have already passed the total export value for 2021

So far this year, Norway has exported NOK 124.1 billion worth of seafood. The total Norwegian seafood export in 2021 was NOK 120.8 billion.

