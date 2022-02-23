A Record Start For Norwegian Seafood Exports in 2022

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 10.3 billion in January. An increase of NOK 2.1 billion, or 26 per cent, compared with January last year.

“January this year gave the highest export value ever, and thus the strong trend continues from 2021. Despite challenges with the corona pandemic, prices for many of our products increased. It was also a January record in both value and volume for salmon”, says Renate Larsen, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

In January, the total volume of exported seafood fell by 17 per cent, compared with the same month in 2021.

