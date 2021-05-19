Better Than Expected Norwegian Skrei Season

Many feared a challenging 2021 skrei season due to the global pandemic and record high quotas for cod. But when summarizing this year’s winter cod season it is not all doom and gloom for Norwegian exports.

The traditional Norwegian skrei season runs from January to April and the Norwegian Seafood Council concludes exports remained resilient and adaptable in a changing market landscape.

In total 38 000 tonnes of fresh whole cod were exported from Norway in the first four months of 2021. This is an increase of 35 percent compared to 2020. The value of Norwegian fresh cod exports was 1,25bn NOK, an increase of 4 percent compared with last year.

