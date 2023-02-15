Price Growth Led to a Record Start for Norwegian Seafood Exports in 2023

Norway exported NOK 12.7 billion worth of seafood in January. An all time record for the month. This is an increase of NOK 2.4 billion, or 23 per cent, compared to January last year.

“Price growth is the most important reason why January was another record month for seafood exports. The export prices for salmon, cod, trout, pollock and herring were significantly higher than in January 2022”, says Christian Chramer, CEO of Norway’s Seafood Council.

“Despite troubled times and changing product flows, seafood exports have reached new heights. Inflation is still high in large parts of the world, and consumers in Europe have significant challenges with lower purchasing power and negative expectations for their economy going forward”, says Chramer.

