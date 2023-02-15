Traceability Can Make Seafood Processors 60% More Profitable

Kirkland, WA – SIMBA Solutions is a leading provider of real-time, plant floor data collection systems for Seafood Processors. The SIMBA system collects real-time production, traceability, inventory, and shipping information using touch computers and barcoding. The result is a powerful system that will increase productivity, lower costs and improve revenues.

The Facts About Traceability – Investing just 1 percent of sales in traceability could boost the value of the seafood industry by 33 percent, says a new study. A small investment in traceability systems could also raise the industry’s profitability by 60 percent, according to the new report by financial analysis firm Planet Tracker. Also, the FDA has recently updated their Traceability requirements for Seafood companies, raising the bar on the details required.

So how does a small or midsized producer take advantage of this huge and growing opportunity? Customizable, affordable traceability systems from SIMBA Solutions provide a way forward. SIMBA unites barcode labeling, intuitive plant-floor data gathering devices, and sophisticated office software to give owners and plant managers end-to-end product traceability and inventory tracking, with a team of developers who can customize the platform to fit producers’ existing practices, integrating it with their ERP systems as well as adapting to new uses as they arise.

It’s an easy addition for modest processors who need to catch up: SIMBA does it all, quickly labeling and recording product at receiving, reducing data entry, and then tracing the product forever with perfect records, so passing an audit is just a matter of a quick scan and a couple of clicks. You can trace seafood back to the boat it came from, the day it was caught, and everywhere it has been since,” says Alison Falco, CEO of SIMBA Solutions.

Traceability can unlock enormous value in seafood up and down the production and distribution chain, and SIMBA provides a solution that any processor can implement.

Contact David Heffernan: davidh@dynamic-systemsinc.com or learn about SIMBA at https://www.simbasolutions.com/solutions/seafood/