Strong Seafood Exports in January, Due to High Salmon Prices and a Weak Krone

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 13.3 billion in January. This is an increase of NOK 640 million, or 5 per cent, compared to the same month in 2023.

“2024 seafood exports have got off to a good start. This is primarily due to increased salmon prices. Together with a weakened krone, this has led to the total export value setting a record high for January”, says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Export value grows for the 35th consecutive month

The value of seafood exports has continuously grown for the last 35 months. One of the reasons for this is the weak Norwegian krone.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Norwegian Seafood Council