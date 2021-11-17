The Very Good Butchers Increases Holiday Production in Response to Product Popularity and Nationwide Turkey Shortages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–The Very Good Butchers, a brand of The Very Good Food Company dedicated to making whole food, highly nutritious, minimally processed plant-based meats accessible, has increased production of its best-selling Stuffed Beast and Thanksgiving Box as recent reports hint at nationwide turkey shortages, resulting in higher meat costs. The company is also testing a new pilot program offering delivery of its Stuffed Beast direct to consumers in select U.S. cities including Los Angeles, San Jose, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Chicago, in just 30 minutes, in time for Thanksgiving, via same day online food delivery platforms Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

Packed with fall and winter-inspired flavours, these limited edition plant-based offerings are made with a variety of seasonal vegetables and spices, and can be used in several festive dishes, including special recipes by The Very Good Butchers here.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted a 1.5% decrease in turkey production from 2020, falling by 84 million pounds, and consumers are searching for different options this holiday season. Coupled with ongoing issues in the food supply chain, and shortages in labor, transportation and packaging materials, the cost of turkeys may increase by 10-15%. The Very Good Butchers sold out of its best-selling Stuffed Beast during last year’s Canadian Thanksgiving and with the recent turkey decline, the brand is increasing production and offering an alternative protein to traditional holiday meals now available in both Canada and the U.S.

“In response to consumer demand for our best-selling Stuffed Beast last year, we’re thrilled to launch our limited-edition Thanksgiving and Holiday Boxes for the holidays,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “Given nationwide turkey shortages, increasing production of our Stuffed Beast will give consumers alternatives to ‘traditional’ holiday dinners, while simultaneously showing that eating plant-based can be delicious, easy and approachable.”

All of The Very Good Butchers plant-based meats are carefully crafted and made with real, whole-food ingredients like beans, grains, vegetables, and a variety of spices. On a mission to show that making good choices doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour, The Very Good Butchers are making plant-based eating as convenient, nutritious and delicious as possible.

The Very Good Butchers Stuffed Beast and Thanksgiving Box can be purchased online via the brand’s website and in-store at a variety of Canadian retailers now and U.S. retailers at the beginning of November, including Whole Foods (Canada) and Wegmans. To learn more about The Very Good Butchers, visit www.us.verygoodbutchers.com, or follow them on Instagram (@theverygoodbutchers), Facebook (@theverygoodbutchers), and Twitter (@VeryGoodButcher).

