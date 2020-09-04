Kuleana: Impossible Foods of Seafood Enters $ 159B US Seafood Market With Plant-Based Raw Tuna

Plant-based seafood startup Kuleana enters the US seafood market, which is estimated at $159B according to Allied Market Research. The first product from the seafood specialist is raw tuna, which is the initial step for the company on its way to “create next generation seafood with plants and biotechnology.”

Although the US market for vegan meat substitutes is booming, the plant-based seafood category is still a small fraction of the plant-based meat market. In 2019, the global plant-based meat market was worth over $12 billion, while plant-based seafood accounted for just one percent of the meat market valued at $9.5 million, as reported by the GOOD FOOD Institute.

In 2020, seafood alternatives were predicted to become hit the mainstream, with an increasing number of companies seeing market success, including Good Catch and its range of hugely popular tuna products. However, plant-based raw seafood has not yet reached market potential due to its delicate texture, which is extremely difficult to replicate, making Kuleana the current expert on raw tuna.

