AgroAmerica Contributes Once Again to the Development of the Central American Region

GUATEMALA CITY–AgroAmerica, a globally recognized sustainable company, has been invited since 2017 to sponsor the Central American Donors Forum, an initiative of the Seattle International Foundation (SIF), to generate alliances and advance in development efforts in Central America to generate a greater social impact.

The Forum has the participation of over 400 leaders from business, government, private sector, media outlets, and civil society, as well as international and regional panelists, to discuss priority issues and promote Social Responsibility. For the first time since its inception, the 2020 Forum was held virtually and was open to all audiences.

From September 1 – 3, 2020, the interventions of the different Forum participants focused on the “Reinvention and resistance in times of crisis”. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of the vulnerabilities and concerns of Central America based on the construction of alternative responses to the economic impact, gender approach, migration, and the role of companies to increase market access for all.

Promoting development:

For the 4th consecutive year, AgroAmerica participated as a sponsor of the Forum, promoting the development of the Central American region and the implementation of good business, labor, social and environmental practices.

During 2019, the Forum’s central theme was “Progress at the Crossroads”. More than 30 conferences, panels, and workshops were held in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, addressing Economic Development, Youth, Feminist Movements, Corruption, Migration, Human Rights, Democracy, Public-Private Partnerships, among others.

In 2018, the forum was held in San Salvador, El Salvador, developing the theme “Creating space for everyone”, highlighting the role of corporate social responsibility in building a more inclusive region through strategic alliances with social actors.

In 2017, AgroAmerica CEO, Fernando Bolaños, was a member of the host committee, as well as a panelist of the Forum that revolved around the theme “Reimagining Partnerships” held in Panama City.

Bolaños participated on the panel Social Responsibility: The Role of Influential People in the Construction of Democracy in Central America. “There are many challenges facing Central America,” said Bolaños during his intervention. “Our challenges are all connected and linked – food security, poverty, gender equality, health and education to name just a few. At AgroAmerica we strive to create a sustainable development initiative through partnerships, so we can improve the lives of our employees and the people in the surrounding communities.”

AgroAmerica will continue contributing to initiatives that promote a more inclusive region through its Corporate Sustainability Strategy and strategic alliances with social actors.

About AgroAmerica:

AgroAmerica is an agroindustrial corporation dedicated the production and commercialization of food products, using sustainable and responsible farming methods. With operations in Europe, United States, México, Guatemala, Ecuador, Perú, and Panamá. AgroAmerica operates based on a Corporate Sustainability strategy to generate value and balance among economic growth, natural resource conservation, and our customers and stakeholders wellbeing. Visit us: https://agroamerica.com/en/.