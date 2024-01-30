AgroAmerica Appoints Javier Aguirre as its first Corporate Affairs & Chief Sustainability Officer

GUATEMALA CITY–AgroAmerica, a leading corporation in the agri-food industry, has announced the appointment of Javier Aguirre as its first Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Mr. Aguirre brings a wealth of experience to his new role, starting his career at AgroAmerica as a Compliance Officer before serving as Corporate Director for the past five years. During this time, his exceptional leadership was evident in steering the development and execution of the current sustainability strategy, corporate policies, and compliance initiatives.

Javier Aguirre’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices is underscored by his academic achievements, including a master’s degree in Sustainability Management earned in 2023 from Columbia University in New York. In his new capacity, Mr. Aguirre will leverage this expertise to breathe new life into and strengthen AgroAmerica’s corporate sustainability plan.

The key focus of his role will be the seamless integration of Sustainability with AgroAmerica’s business strategy. By aligning these critical components, Mr. Aguirre aims to further elevate AgroAmerica’s leadership by establishing new and ambitious goals for sustainability in the agri-food sector.

“In recent years, Javier Aguirre has been a key driver in advancing our sustainability initiatives. With this transition to his new role, we hold high expectations for what we will achieve,” said Fernando Bolaños, CEO of AgroAmerica. “His strategic vision, combined with a deep understanding of our business, will play a fundamental role in shaping the future of AgroAmerica as a global leader in Sustainability.”

AgroAmerica remains dedicated to its commitment to responsible business practices, and Javier Aguirre’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward achieving its sustainability goals.