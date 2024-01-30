Bagged Avocados Shine During Third Quarter Holidays

Independence and Labor Day Add Over Two Million Bagged Avocados to the Category

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Bagged avocados continue to emerge as a preferred choice for shoppers during holiday gatherings. A recent Avocado Holiday Retail Recap report by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) notes a rise in sales of bagged avocados during the 2023 summer holidays. Avocado sales data and shopper research also indicates a preference for bagged avocados for everyday meals and for use in recipes for seasonal gatherings. Bagged avocados contributed a combined a +2.8M avocado unit increase during Independence Day and Labor Day holidays. This incremental volume translated to a +17% and +14% growth rate over the prior year, respectively.

HAB produces quarterly national holiday sales performance reports to provide insightful retail sales information for category managers, marketers, retailers, and industry leaders as they plan their marketing strategy for the upcoming calendar year. The information below offers a brief snapshot of each holiday’s sales, volume, and average sales price information.

Key highlights from the report include:

Independence Day

Avocado unit sales during Independence Day increased to 42.1M units, up +14% versus 2022. During the same holiday week, avocado dollar sales decreased -13% to $49.4M due in part to a -24% decrease in average selling price of $1.17/unit.

The South Central region had the highest volume growth rate with a +26% increase over the prior year. All other regions, except for the Great Lakes, posted volume gains ranging from +8% in the Northeast to +21% in the Southeast.

Total U.S. volume for the Independence Day holiday week was up +5.0M units when compared to 2022. The South Central, Southeast, and West regions combined contributed an additional +3.3M units to the category.

Extra Large (PLU 4770), Large (4225) and Bagged Avocados contributed 100% of incremental volume versus prior year. Combined, these PLUs and bagged avocados contributed +5.3M incremental units to the category versus 2022.

Labor Day

Total dollar sales during Labor Day fell -5% to $47.5M. Avocado unit sales also declined to 38.9M units, a -3% decrease in unit sales versus the prior year.

Three regions contributed gains to the holiday week. The Midsouth, South Central, and Northeast regions saw volume growth. Volume gains in these regions contributed +330K units to the category.

Nationally the average selling price for Labor Day week was down -2%. Prices ranged from $1.01/unit in the South Central region and $1.39/unit in the California region.

Bagged avocado sales during the holiday grew by +14% versus the prior year and added +1.3M units to the category.

HAB releases an Avocado Holiday Retail Recap for each quarter, covering avocado sales trends for key avocado holidays and events. In each holiday report, users can view year-over-year sales performance for each holiday week. The reports also detail trends for dollar sales, units, and average selling price, and various PLUs which are insightful for planning future retail holiday promotions. For more information about avocado sales for each holiday, visit hassavocadoboard.com.

