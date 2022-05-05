AgroAmerica Ranks Among World’s Top 5 Most Sustainable Companies and Reaches 92% of PRI Expectations Score

GUATEMALA CITY–AgroAmerica ranked in the top 5 out of 100 palm oil producers, processors, and traders on the public disclosure of their policies, operations, and commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) best practice, in the results published by the renowned Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit – SPOTT- www.spott.org

At the same time, AgroAmerica achieved 92% of the last Principals of Responsible Investment – PRI – Expectations Score, generated by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) from a subset of SPOTT indicators to assess companies against the PRI “Investor Expectations on Sustainable Palm Oil”. The SPOTT platform promotes the transparency of companies by disclosing their policies, practices, and commitments related to ESG issues.

As part of the PRI-coordinated engagement on Sustainable Palm Oil, more than 62 investment organizations with approximately US$8 trillion in assets under management endorsed a statement laying out their expectations of companies operating across the palm oil value chain and highlighting their continued support for a sustainable palm oil industry. Investors can use this to assess companies against the expectations set out in the Investor Expectation Statement on Sustainable Palm Oil.

Fernando Bolaños, CEO of AgroAmerica, said: “This is the fourth year that AgroAmerica participates in this initiative, the result is only a reflection of the great effort made by our employees to guarantee good practices, transparency, and sustainability. AgroAmerica is and will continue to be an agent of change for the regeneration and restoration of our planet and the well-being of its people.”

About AgroAmerica

AgroAmérica is a family-owned company, headed by the second generation of leaders in the business. It is a competitively positioned, diversified and vertically integrated organization in the sector of agricultural production, agro-industrial processing, commercialization and distribution of sustainable tropical oils, bananas and food ingredients of the highest quality.

About SPOTT

SPOTT – Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit – is a free, online platform supporting sustainable commodity production and trade. By tracking transparency, SPOTT incentivises the implementation of corporate best practice. SPOTT assesses commodity producers, processors and traders on their public disclosure regarding their organisation, policies and practices related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.