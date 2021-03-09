Friend of the Sea Recertifies SAPMER for Sustainable Seafood Production

Friend of the Sea, the preeminent certification standard for products and services that respect and protect the marine environment, announced today that it has renewed its certification of SAPMER purse seine fishery in Indian Ocean. The company can continue displaying the Friend of the Sea logo on its products.

Based on Reunion Island and founded in 1947, SAPMER is the pioneer operator of French Austral Seas where it operates a fleet of four deep freezer longliners fishing for Patagonian Toothfish and a pot vessel fishing for Rock Lobster. SAPMER initiated its tropical tuna activities in Indian Ocean 15 years ago and now operates nine super-freezer purse seiners freezing Yellowfin and Skipjack down to -40 °C. SAPMER offers tuna products such as loins, steaks, center cut, jars, cans etc., which are sold directly to professionals and end users via its direct to consumers shop called Les COMPTOIRS SAPMER (COUNTER).

“SAPMER has developed a company culture that prioritizes sustainability and promotes its best practices through certification by independent recognized third parties. Men and women of SAPMER at sea and on shore are totally committed to a responsible and sustainable fishing approach” said Paolo Bray, Founder and Director of Friend of the Sea.