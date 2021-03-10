1000 Agricultural Workers Received Covid-19 Vaccine at Monterey Mushrooms

MORGAN HILL, CA – More than one thousand agricultural workers received the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, February 28th, and Wednesday, March 3rd, at the Monterey Mushrooms facility in Morgan Hill, California. While many of the workers vaccinated were employed by Monterey Mushrooms, over half were agricultural workers from other area farms who were provided the opportunity to be vaccinated.

These vaccination events resulted from a partnership between Monterey Mushrooms, the County of Santa Clara, the UFW Foundation, and the United Farm Workers. It could serve as a model for collaboration in other regions of the state and country.

Shah Kazemi, CEO of Monterey Mushrooms, shared: “These vaccination events at our farm in Morgan Hill are the direct result of hours of interaction and collaboration for a common goal – the health and welfare of ag workers essential to food production in our county. By working together we are making a positive difference on the fight against COVID-19. We are very pleased to see the tremendous success and we are looking forward to further collaboration in Santa Clara County and across the country.”

