North American Meat Institute: SCOTUS Decision to Uphold Lower Court Ruling on Prop 12 Disappointing

May 12, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to affirm the ruling of the Ninth Circuit in National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation v. Ross regarding the constitutionality of Proposition 12 (Prop 12 or the law):

“Prop 12 remains a costly burden to producers and provides no benefit to animals or consumers,” said Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO of the Meat Institute. “We are disappointed in the Court’s decision and will carefully study the ruling to determine next steps.”

For the decision go here.

About North American Meat Institute
The Meat Institute is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. NAMI members include more than 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees, and account for more than 95 percent of the United States’ output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production.

