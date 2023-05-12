Niman Ranch Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision to Uphold Proposition 12

WESTMINSTER, Colo.- Niman Ranch, the humane animal care leader, released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Proposition 12.

“This is a truly watershed moment for animal welfare. Since day one, Niman Ranch has been one of the only companies to ban the use of crates for raising hogs and today our more than 500 independent family farmer partners proudly raise their pigs 100% crate free. We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision and this historic moment for humane animal care.”

– Chris Oliviero, General Manager, Niman Ranch

Photos of Niman Ranch farms can be downloaded here: https://nimanranch.canto.com/b/RI3SS

BACKGROUND

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of independent family farmers and ranchers raising pork, beef and lamb humanely and sustainably, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®, an animal welfare certification considered rigorous and meaningful by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Niman Ranch has always been 100% crate free and goes much further with animals raised outdoors or in deeply bedded pens, with no tail docking, teeth clipping or other standard industry practices.

Niman Ranch is the only pork company to submit an Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court in support of Proposition 12.

Niman Ranch products are available at values driven restaurants and grocers across the country. Customers include Shake Shack, Chipotle and ButcherBox.

About Proposition 12

California’s Proposition 12, passed in 2018, requires farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs and calves raised for veal including that these animals be able to stand up, lie down, turn around and extend their limbs. It would also ban the sale of products in the state that do not meet the new standards. On May 11, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Proposition 12 as constitutional.