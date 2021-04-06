Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces ‘Abbey Cream’

With spring ahead of us, we would like to introduce a beautiful new soft cream coloured spray chrysanthemum: Abbey Cream, a welcome addition to the Deliflor assortment. The soft yellow/cream colour suits the pastel colours we love so much this time of year. Abbey Cream is a new member of the Abbey family, which already consists of the white/pink Abbey and brighter Abbey Yellow. Zentoo will supply Abbey Cream as of April 8 with 5 000 stems a week, increasing to 15 000 stems a week.

Grower: Zentoo

Amounts: 5 000 stems a week, increasing to 15 000 stems a week

VBN-code: 125725

Check out this novelty in 3D!