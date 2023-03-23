Chrysanthemum: The Florist’s Most Reliable Asset

With so much financial uncertainty swirling around the economy, managing stock levels of perishable goods like fresh-cut flowers can be a daunting task. There is one flower that is perfect for conditions such as these though, and that’s the trusty Chrysanthemum!

Available in a gorgeous array of colors and shapes to suit all moods, Chrysanthemums not only fit the bill aesthetically, but they are also reliably long lived and easy to store.

Dry storage is best for these beauties, so you don’t even need to process them on arrival. Simply place them in boxes directly in your coolers until needed.

