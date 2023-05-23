Dave’s Gourmet, Sweet and Savory Acquisition of Specialty Foods Supplier Le Bon Magot

DALLAS — Dave’s Gourmet LLC, well known for the last thirty years for its range of products in hot sauce, pasta sauce and more recently, their new line of extra virgin olive oils and Pink Sauce, has fully acquired Le Bon Magot (LBM), a gourmet line of specialty condiments and chutneys launched by food entrepreneur, Naomi Mobed.

Le Bon Magot (mă-gō′) meaning “the hidden treasure” produces unique products including caponata, chutney, conserve, marmalade, preserves, tapenade, and dressings, all inspired by the founder’s family heritage and international food experience. All Le Bon Magot products are hand-crafted from heritage recipes using high quality seasonal produce and custom blended aromatics combined with natural preserving techniques.

David Neuman, CEO of Dave’s Gourmet (DG) states: “We are thrilled to be able to take Naomi’s vision for quality, authenticity, and unique products to our network of retailers to gain new distribution and make these amazing products more accessible to consumers. We simply love her products and the brand, and we have big plans for expansion.” Naomi will continue to

support the business in an advisory role while Dave’s Gourmet team on-boards her business in areas such as production, warehousing, sales, and marketing.

Expect to taste aromatic, savory and sweet products made with the best quality ingredients and spices sourced through specialist traders and ateliers from around the world. Wherever and whenever possible, Le Bon Magot sources sustainable ingredients from single-source farms or manufacturers.

About Dave’s Gourmet: Dave’s Gourmet has served as a pioneer in the super-hot segment of the hot sauce category for the past three decades. The Company’s offerings include the iconic Dave’s Insanity Sauce, which at the time of its creation held the title of the “hottest hot sauce in the universe,” as well as Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Scorpion Hot Sauce, Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce, and many others. Their expertise in making super-hot sauces even landed Dave’s Gourmet Sauce on the first season of the hit YouTube channel Hot Ones. To expand their offerings, Dave’s Gourmet launched a line of premium creamy hot sauces with a medium heat level, incredible savory flavor, and unique mouthfeel achieved through high-speed whipping of the ingredients. The line currently consists of four flavors: Creamy Habanero, Garlic Red Pepper, Roasted Jalapeno and Creamy Asian Hot Sauce, and these sauces are vegan, gluten free, low-sodium and bottled in the USA. The wide selection of Dave’s Gourmet’s sauces caters to any heat level desired by customers without compromising the bold and versatile flavors of its products.

The Company is also a leader in the premium pasta sauce segment with award-winning offerings including Organic Hearty Marinara, Organic Red Heirloom, Butternut Squash, Wild Mushroom, Aged White Cheddar Alfredo, and other pasta sauces. Dave’s Gourmet is launching a new single-estate grown line of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Chili Olive Oil which was carefully curated with intention by O.N.A.O.O. certified experts. From the grove, hand-picked, and crushed within hours. Each bottle consists of a mono-cultivar, meaning derived from one single olive variety, thus encapsulating intensities and flavors that are rare in the United States. Dave’s Gourmet serves both retail and foodservice customers in the US and internationally.

