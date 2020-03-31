EU Court Blocks TM Protection For Twisted Cheese Stick

The EU General Court has denied a Turkish dairy company trademark protection for the shape of a cheese stick, consisting of separate pieces twisted together.

The judgments, issued last Thursday, March 26, affirm the previous ruling of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which held that there was nothing distinctive about the shape of the cheese.

Turkish cheesemaker Muratbey Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret applied for three separate trademarks covering the shape of the cheese, which is a slender cylindrical stick of several pieces of cheese twisted together.

