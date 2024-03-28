Fonterra Strikes Gold with Top Awards on International Cheese Day

Fonterra continues to add to its trophy cabinet with success at this year’s New Zealand Cheese Awards, which were announced just ahead of International Cheese Day (March 27).

The Co-operative took home a total of 52 awards, including 21 for its premium Kāpiti range.

For the fourth time in five years, Kāpiti Kikorangi Triple Cream Blue won gold in the Blue Cheese category, cementing its place as the most awarded cheese in New Zealand.

Fonterra’s Mainland won gold for its new Special Reserve Chilli and Garlic Brie launched late last year, while NZMP won six gold and Anchor rounded out the golden tally with two medals.

Marketing and Innovation Director for Fonterra Brands New Zealand Renée Milkop Kerr says, “These wins cement Fonterra’s position as the leading player in cheesemaking in New Zealand.”

Kāpiti and Mainland’s specialty cheese range are produced at the Co-op’s Eltham site in Taranaki, which has been making cheese for more than 100 years from high quality milk produced by local dairy farmers.

Fonterra’s Lichfield, Hautapu, Stirling and Whareroa sites also took away awards for their cheeses.

Cathy Lang from the Eltham site has also been nominated for the 2024 Champion Cheesemaker award, which will be announced in May this year. She previously won this award in 2022.

Cathy says, “Our team puts in a lot of work to create our beloved Kāpiti cheese range, it’s fantastic to see that be acknowledged by the judges.”

More than 270 cheeses were assessed by the 30-person judging panel, led by Master Judge Jason Tarrant. The awards are in their 21st year and celebrate the country’s finest cheese.

Full list of awards:

Gold

Kāpiti Kahurangi Creamy Blue

Kāpiti Kikorangi Triple Cream Blue x2

Kāpiti Kānuka Creamy Havarti x2

Kāpiti Artisan Tomme

Kāpiti Te Tihi Premium Aged Cheddar

Kāpiti Pakari Aged Cheddar

Kāpiti Pakari Blackcurrant Cheddar

Kāpiti Ramara

Mainland Special Reserve Chilli & Garlic Brie x2

NZMP Epicure

NZMP Tasty Cheddar

NZMP Organic Cheddar

NZMP Special Reserve Cheddar

NZMP Vintage Cheddar

Anchor EasyMix Cream Cheese

Anchor Traditional Cream Cheese 1kg

NZMP Traditional Cream Cheese

Silver

Kāpiti Kānuka Smoked Havarti x2

Kāpiti Awa Tangy Blue

Kāpiti Kakato Gouda

Kāpiti Kirīmi Chilli & Garlic

Kāpiti Artisan Ash Rind White

Mainland Tasty Cheddar

NZMP Mild Cheddar

NZMP Edam

NZMP Brine Salt Gouda

NZMP Parmesan

NZMP Tasty Lite

NZMP High Solids Cream Cheese

Anchor Traditional Cream Cheese 5kg

Bronze

Kāpiti Artisan Bridge St Blue

Kāpiti Kīrimi Herb & Garlic

Mainland Special Reserve Smoked Cheddar

Kāpiti Kahikatea Camembert

Kāpiti Akatea Brie

Kāpiti Kohatea Extra Creamy Brie

Mainland Special Reserve Double Cream Camembert

NZMP Colby

NZMP Mozzarella

About Kapiti

Kāpiti is New Zealand’s most awarded cheese brand and was created in the Lower North Island more than 35 years ago. It has become a staple in the repertoire of our best chefs and commonplace on cheese boards throughout the country.

All except one of the gold winning Kāpiti specialty cheeses are made at our site on Bridge Street in Eltham. This includes our award-winning Kāpiti Bridge Street Blue and Tomme, which are both from the new Kāpiti Artisan range cheeses – recently created by Master Cheesemaker Cathy Lang.