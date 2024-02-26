FoodLuma Announces Catherine Trujillo as Chief Growth Officer

San Francisco, CA – FoodLuma has named Catherine Trujillo, a seasoned sales and marketing executive, as its Chief Growth Officer. Ms. Trujillo has over 20 years of experience in the food industry and previously held leadership roles at Whole Foods Market, Tony’s Fine Foods (Formerly Columbus Foods), and La Boulangerie San Francisco Bakery & Cafe.

Ms. Trujillo joins FoodLuma from Rubicon Bakers LLC, where she served as their Vice President of Marketing and Sales, expanding customer growth and retention.

“Catherine is the ideal purpose-driven leader to serve as our first-ever Chief Growth Officer. Her expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in expanding FoodLuma’s market presence and fostering strong relationships with customers and brand partners,” said FoodLuma CEO Bill McKenna. “Throughout her impressive career, she has integrated marke ng and sales with a passion for food and the business value it delivers in our communities.”

“As someone passionate about building brands with a story and impact, I am thrilled to join

FoodLuma,” said Ms. Trujillo. “I believe that brands need to be rooted in purpose and supported by a talented team working to keep that purpose authentic. Together, with FoodLuma, I’m excited to see all the ways we grow FoodLuma in its next chapter.”

About FoodLuma

Headquartered in San Francisco, FoodLuma is a high-energy, nationwide specialty food brokerage that represents the most innova ve brands in the industry. As passionate strategists and storytellers with deep industry experience and success, FoodLuma’s team is dedicated to building relationships and scaling business for its clients. Knowing each brand is unique, the company works closely with clients to determine goals and develop crea ve, customized campaigns. The FoodLuma team goes above and beyond the tradi onal brokerage to build awareness for its partners and increase sales by implementing leading-edge strategies.