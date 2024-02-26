Dive Into Dairy Sustainability at CheeseExpo 2024

MADISON, WI – Take your sustainability efforts to the next level at the dairy processing industry’s premier gathering, where the latest strategies, ideas, and technology converge: CheeseExpo, set for April 16-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit CheeseExpo.org by February 27 to take advantage of limited-time registration savings!

Hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR), CheeseExpo offers over 4,000 dairy processing professionals limitless opportunities to grow their networks, applaud success, and learn from the best.

“Sustainability is no longer the wave of the future for dairy processors – it’s the here-and-now. Whether you’re just beginning your sustainability efforts, or you’re an experienced professional in the field, there’s no better place to learn and grow than at CheeseExpo,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director.

Join friends and colleagues on Wednesday, April 17 for a thought-provoking Opening Keynote sponsored by RELCO. Sumeet Mathur, Managing Director of FreislandCampina Consumer Dairy Americas, kicks off CheeseExpo with Sustainability: The FrieslandCampina Story. Hear lessons learned from the Dutch cooperative at the cutting edge of dairy sustainability, shared by an industry leader with years of global experience in strategic roles with Nestlé.

Then, head to Dairy Sustainability through the Supply Chain, where the University of Wisconsin’s Dr. Michel Wattiaux leads an all-star panel including FrieslandCampina’s Sumeet Mathur as well as newly announced guests Kyle Jensen, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Hilmar Cheese, and Josh Luth, Global Sustainability Lead for Schreiber Foods. Listen in as these industry leaders share efforts along the supply chain to reach a lower carbon footprint and meet customers’ expectations.

On Thursday, April 18, learn how your efforts to build and boost sustainability practices can also help you find and retain valuable and enthusiastic employees. Building Your Workforce on an ESG Foundation features nationally-renowned thought leader Jim Link, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Society for Human Resources Management diving deep into new research on how sustainability drives the career decisions of Millennial and Gen Z workers – workers who will comprise more than 70 percent of the world’s labor pool within the next five years. Then, join in a practical discussion of how industry leaders, including Iassen Donov, GPHR, Associate Director of Talent Acquisition for Leprino Foods; Allison Bolet Cafaro, Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Great Lakes Cheese Company; and Mathew Bartkowiak, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Development for Nelson-Jameson are already using ESG endeavors to secure crucial human capital.

After concurrent sessions, visit CheeseExpo’s 134,000-square-foot trade show floor to meet and create opportunities with hundreds of the industry’s most trusted supplier partner businesses. From air and water management to building construction, and from packaging materials to consulting services, this expansive exhibit floor has everything dairy processors need to advance their sustainability efforts.

The dairy processing industry’s brightest minds and freshest ideas await; don’t delay! Register for these and more exciting opportunities at CheeseExpo.org now through February 27 and receive a 10 percent early-bird discount on full, single-day, and exhibits and networking registrations for most attendees. All questions may be directed to events@wischeesemakers.org.