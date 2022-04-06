Bid on World-Class Cheeses, Support Great Causes at CheeseExpo 2022

MADISON, WI – Register now at CheeseExpo.org to attend CheeseExpo 2022 and prepare to bid on the world’s best cheeses at the exciting Chr. Hansen Reception & Championship Cheese Auction April 13. Proceeds from this popular event support dairy processing scholarships and educational programs provided by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA).

“The annual Championship Cheese Auction is a CheeseExpo highlight, but it’s so much more. It fuels all our programs focused on the next generation entering the dairy industry,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “The auction showcases great craftsmanship, and the incredible generosity of those who work in and support this industry. Our sincere thanks go to all those who continue to make this event a success, including our partners at Chr. Hansen.”

The Championship Cheese Auction kicks off with the newest winners of WCMA’s student scholarships: seven promising individuals advancing their education toward careers in the dairy processing industry. Since 1997, Auction dollars have supported the Mike Dean and Industry Supplier student scholarships, helped fund popular WCMA training programs for dairy manufacturers and suppliers, and fueled donations to build the Center for Dairy Research in Madison and dairy pilot plants at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls and South Dakota State University. The World and U.S. Championship Cheese Contests improve and grow each year thanks to generous Auction bids. These funds also help support the Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Competition.

This year’s Championship Cheese Auction features gold medal cheeses from the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. View the complete bid sheet at bit.ly/CheeseAuction2022 and get ready for a friendly competition with fellow dairy processors and suppliers to raise funds to ensure a vibrant future for the dairy industry.

CheeseExpo, set for April 12-14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, includes access to two full days of educational seminars led by dairy processing experts, over 600 supplier exhibits, ample networking opportunities, and celebrations of cheese industry excellence.