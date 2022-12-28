WCMA Announces Industry Leaders to be Honored with 2023 Recognition Awards

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Board of Directors has selected 13 individuals to be recognized Thursday, April 6 at CheeseCon in Madison, Wisconsin for their outstanding contributions to the dairy processing industry.

Life Member Award

In 2023, Kerry Henning and Myron Olson will receive the Association’s highest honor: the WCMA Life Member Award. The award recognizes people who have played a significant role in the success of the Association through leadership, support, and service to the institution and its activities. WCMA has offered the Life Member Award since 1918. Henning and Olson will be its 92nd and 93rd recipients.

Kerry Henning, Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker and President of Henning Cheese, has helped lead his family’s cheese business since the 1980s. The Henning family’s cheesemaking tradition began with Kerry’s grandfather, Otto, and has been upheld by Kerry’s father Everett, Kerry and his siblings, and now their children. Henning’s is the only maker of “Mammoth Cheddars” in the United States. The company has won numerous awards at the U.S. and World Championship Cheese Contests. Kerry has his Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker certification in cheddar, Colby, and Monterey Jack. Today, Kerry continues his family’s tradition of servant leadership in the cheese industry as a member of the Board of the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker program, and an active member of WCMA. Kerry has served 18 years on the WCMA Board of Directors, beginning in 1998, and held officer positions ranging from Treasurer to First Vice President for 12 of those 18 years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association