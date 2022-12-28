Saputo Dairy USA’s New Mexico Expansion Finishes Years Ahead of Schedule

The state and locally supported expansion of a cheese and dairy facility in Las Cruces has finished up construction about four years ahead of schedule.

With the expansion, Saputo Dairy USA has created 300 jobs in administration, manufacturing, quality insurance and maintenance, according to Jamie Dickerman, vice president of public relations with Sunny505. The New Mexico-based public relations firm issued a news release on behalf of the city of Las Cruces.

The expansion was initially expected to be completed in December 2026, according to the news release.

