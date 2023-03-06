Connect with Dairy’s Next Generation at CheeseCon 2023

Take advantage of ample opportunities to build your business with emerging dairy processing leaders at CheeseCon 2023, set for April 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin! Registration is open now at CheeseCon.org for this exclusive event, co-hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research.

“Whether your dairy processing career is just beginning or you’re looking to strengthen your company’s foundation for the future, you’ll find all the connections and information you need at CheeseCon,” said WCMA Events Director Judy Keller. “Make your plans now to join us in Madison for this one-of-a-kind event!”

Young professionals can purchase a ticket for a special networking reception hosted by WCMA on Tuesday, April 4 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Coopers Tavern in the heart of downtown Madison. Enjoy a fun evening of delicious refreshments and valuable networking as you catch up with friends and colleagues.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association