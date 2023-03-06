Carnations: Perfect for Any Celebration

Although many will associate the month of March with St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), it’s also when we celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8), which actually began as National Women’s Day back in 1909 in New York city. It became international in 1911 and was designed to promote equal rights and women’s suffrage.

Widely celebrated in eastern Europe and Russia since then as an alternative to Mother’s Day, International Women’s Day was officially adopted by the United Nations in 1975. Today, it is an occasion for all women to be celebrated, and gifts of flowers are often given to family members and co-workers alike.

With two very different holidays ahead, make sure you’re prepared by stocking up on the classically versatile Carnation. Few other flowers can beat Carnations for their range of colors, styles and longevity. Whether you’re using bold standard carnations, with one single large flower, or diminutive sprays, with many smaller flowers, they’re sure to fulfill every customer’s requirement.

