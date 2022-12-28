Wonky Bread is Well Wrapped in New Compostable Bags

The UK’s first “wonky” bread box required an important extra element … an eco-friendly bag. Earth & Wheat found the ideal solution in the form of a home-compostable bag supplied by KM Packaging.

Earth & Wheat directly connects UK bakeries with customers looking to reduce food waste. They deliver perfectly tasty fresh bread that would otherwise have gone to waste due to appearance standards or overproduction. They also aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions as much as possible. Earth & Wheat is a sustainable e-commerce store available at earthandwheat.com.

The home-compostable bags from global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging not only offer the sought-after eco-friendly and sustainable attributes but meet other requirements of Earth & Wheat.

